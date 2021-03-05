IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.22

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.85. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,823 shares traded.

IRCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

