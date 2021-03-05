iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ISHG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 5,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

