iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,893. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

