iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,139. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

