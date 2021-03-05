iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 990,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 15,666,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

