iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 2,492,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,968. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

