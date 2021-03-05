iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $813,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.54. 71,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

