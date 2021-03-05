iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 591,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,375. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

