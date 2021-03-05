iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 788,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $94.10.

