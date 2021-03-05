iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,874,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after buying an additional 249,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.