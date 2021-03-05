iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 1.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Shares of XT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

