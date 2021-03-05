iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.