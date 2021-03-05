iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,712,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

