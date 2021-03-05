iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.93. 913,070 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

