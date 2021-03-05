iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Cut by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 30.7% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.92. 1,658,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.