iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $79,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,400,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

