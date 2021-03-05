iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

