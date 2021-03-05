iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,073.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 1,577,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,645,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

