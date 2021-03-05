iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.82% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $200,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

