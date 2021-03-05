iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $206,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

