iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,783. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

