iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

