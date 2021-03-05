iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,070.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,713 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $152.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $158.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

