iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after buying an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,892,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.75. 21,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.