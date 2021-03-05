iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

