iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 14,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

