iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 38,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

