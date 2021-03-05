iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

