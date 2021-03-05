iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.50. 7,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,523. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

