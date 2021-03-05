iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. 80,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.