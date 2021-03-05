iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 295.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

