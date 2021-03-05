Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Trading Down 5.2%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 562,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 387,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

