ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.10

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 554155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get ITT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ITT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.