Ituran Location and Control Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 million, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.