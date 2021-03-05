Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.