Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $993,264.23 and $5.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,176,870 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.