J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of J & J Snack Foods worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 206.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

