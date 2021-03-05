J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 12.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price traded down 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33. 623,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 584,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.54.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The company had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.
