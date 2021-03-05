J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 12.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price traded down 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33. 623,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 584,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The company had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

