Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of J opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

