JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 55.7% in February

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,250. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.