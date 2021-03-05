JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 55.7% in February

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,250. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

