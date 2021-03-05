Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Jamf stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,513 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

