Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

JAMF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

