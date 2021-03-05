Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Holdings Lowered by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 6.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 4.45% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $30,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,396. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.