Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $$517.50 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $355.00 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.50.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.