Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.