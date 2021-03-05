Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $969,813.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.