Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

