Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
JAZZ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
