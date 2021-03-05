Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $97,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.79.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.