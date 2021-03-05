JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $10.07. JBS shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 94,946 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

