JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 896 ($11.71).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.44. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

